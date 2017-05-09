Mr. Coats was born on February 2, 1936, in Wellsville, New York, son of the late Wade Ingley Coats and Vera Leslie Gorton Coats.

After graduation from High School, Mr. Coats served in the United States Army. He served three years in Hokkaido, Japan, and served a four-year apprenticeship at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. After ten years at Portsmouth, he transferred to Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, California for twenty-three years. Mr. Coats retired in 1991 and followed his youngest daughter to Northeast Tennessee. He was a member of Piney Flats United Methodist Church and a former member of Enterprise United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Toastmasters International, Buffalo Ruritan Club, and National Association of Retired Federal Employees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Theron “Ted” Kevin Coats; four brothers, Duane, Durwood, Quentin, and Kendall Coats; and one sister, Jerry Bonham.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mae Coats; two daughters, Leslie Bales and husband Ron, of Indianapolis, IN, and Lisa Varney and husband John, of Bristol, TN; one daughter-in-law, Beth Pugh, of Wellsville, UT; seven grandchildren, Dustin Bales and wife Emily, Derek Bales and wife Jennifer, Shane Varney and wife Amanda, Kevin Varney and wife Jordan, Mackenzie Varney, Kellie Coats, and Jennifer Hewlett and husband Justin; five great-grandchildren, Eliza and Sloan Bales, Saylor and Hayes Varney, and Asher Hewlett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee. The funeral service for Mr. Max W. Coats will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Scott Brady officiating. Committal and Interment Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee, with military honors to be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933. Pallbearers will be his son-in-law, John Varney, and his grandsons, Dustin Bales, Derek Bales, Shane Varney, Kevin Varney, and Taylor Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Buffalo Ruritan Club.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Hubert Hampton and Eddie Evans for their many years of friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the Coats family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com .