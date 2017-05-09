Lorena Patton

Lorena was born July 8, 1941 in Russvellville, Tennessee. She was raised by Fred and Geneva Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Geneva, her husband of 48 years Billy Jack Patton Sr., her children, Douglas Rogers, Sabrina and Jimmy Patton, her sister Alberta Holmes, and her very best friend Doris White-Fields. She was survived by her remaining children Gail (Solomon)Collie, and Billy Jr. (Susan) Patton, her grandchildren Zachary, Brittney, and Ileasha Collie, Mariah and Devin Patton, Quinton and Taleah Rogers, her great-grandchildren Carah Taylor and Mekhi Collie, her dear cousins Sarah Dorothy Campbell and Ray Treece, and nephew Kim (Zanika) Rogers. Lorena will also be missed by cherished friends Martha Salters, Rosa Malone, Maxie Gardner, and Camilla Hall.

Lorena spent her life providing a loving home for her children and husband. Lorena spent many holidays preparing delicious foods, especially her famous dinner rolls, for her family and friends. She was an enthusiastic collector, building an impressive coin collection, sports card, and comic book collection for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for years to come. Lorena accepted Christ at the early age. She served our Lord by being a very dedicated member of Grace Temple Enteral Life Center until her health made it difficult to do so. One of her many passions was the children of her church. She served as director of Vacation Bible School for many years enriching many kids lives.

Lorena will be deeply missed, but she left with her friends and family a love that will never go away. She will forever be remembered and cherished by all that knew her.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 A.M until 12:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Urbana Cemetery in Limestone, TN.

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City TN. http://www.birchettemortuary.com 423-926-6013