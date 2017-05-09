Jean Arthur Woods Cutshaw

To all that knew her or those that came in contact with her, she was one of the most loving, caring, compassionate and giving ladies one could ever meet, always giving of herself. Her family was all important to her, and it was evident with everything she did. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister, but her joy was in that she did not miss an opportunity to talk about her granddaughters or the “apple of her eye,” her great-grandson, Jace.

God gave her the gifts of love and compassion that she carried with her throughout her life including her career as a Public Health Nurse at the Hamblen County Health Department. It was there where she had the opportunity to use her God-given gifts to serve many, many families and their children, attending to their needs, which often included administering immunizations.

She was a member of Joe Little’s Sunday School Class at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church and was very thankful for her class and also her Women’s Circle. So many things could be added about her life. All in all, she was a very beautiful person that gave everything she could. God definitely called an Angel home.

Jean was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Carl Haber and Fraser Lyle Woods. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and William Woods.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Ned; sons, Chris (Jackie) Cutshaw and Rick Cutshaw; granddaughters, Cati Cutshaw, Rachel Cutshaw, Keighley Collins and Courteney Collins; great-grandson Jace Trent; all of Morristown; brother, Buzzy (Chris) Woods of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sisters, Sarah Anne Woods of Johnson City, and Carla (John) Zerkle of Fishers, Indiana. She also leaves in her extended family several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.

Jean’s family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11 at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church, 1829 Sherwood Dr., Morristown, TN 37814, from 4-6pm in the sanctuary with celebration of her life services to follow, with Dr. Keith Mowery and the Reverend James Ramsey officiating. On Friday, May 12, Family and friends will gather by 10:30 am at Appalachian Funeral Home, Johnson City, with a processional to Monte Vista Cemetery for graveside services officiated by her nephew, Reverend Jeremy Zerkle at 11 am.

