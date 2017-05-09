Georgie Lou “Bowman” Keys

She was born to the late George Henry and Lou Venice (Cox) Bowman on March 23, 1928 at Johnson City, TN.

Georgie graduated from Happy Valley High School. She worked for Inter Mountain Telephone Company in Johnson City. After moving to Manassas in 1952 she worked for Peoples National Bank and Manassas City Police Department, retiring from there after 30 years. She is a member of Manassas Baptist Church, Manassas, VA. She and her husband were huge music fans they spent most vacations with family and friends and going to Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

She is predeceased by her parents and two brothers: Norman Lewis and Jack Willard Bowman of Johnson city, TN. Also, her husband of 58 years Nelson Joseph Keys. Surviving are several cousins in Johnson City, TN, VA and MD; nieces, great nieces and great great nieces, nephews, great nephews and great great nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Keys will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 12, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Brookman officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The graveside service and interment will be at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is serving the Keys family. (423) 928-6111