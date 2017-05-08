Laura Ann (Johnson) Henley

She was a homemaker and a devoted Christian. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan.

She was a former employee of Appalachian Christian Village.

Survivors include her first husband and the father of her children: Bob Johnson; daughter and son-in-law: Gladys and Matt Williford; son and daughter-in-law: Bob and Brandy Johnson; son: Mark Johnson and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sparks; three granddaughters: Taylor Johnson, Alessa Miller, and Peyton Johnson; sister: Jean Burgner; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roscoe and Lois Johnson, Erskine and Donna Johnson, Paul and Brenda Johnson; brother-in-law: Fred Payne; sister-in-law: Billa Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a former sister-in-law and friend: Frances Baines; her dog, Bobo; and her "grandkids" at The Point.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Gladys Johnson; father: Roby Johnson; infant daughter: Tamatha Johnson; infant sister: Rita Johnson; sisters: Lennis Shipley, Ruth Boles, Tursey Jennings, Christine Burgner, and Vicki Payne; brothers: Frank Johnson and Tommy Johnson; and her second husband: Raymond Henley.

The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Lee Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bob Johnson, Mark Johnson, Johnny Bowman, Brandon Bowman, Matt Williford, and Matt Payne.

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Johnson, Gary Johnson, and Henry Payne.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com .