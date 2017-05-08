Joe William Toth

Mr. Toth was preceded in death by five brothers, Earl, Louis, George, Andy and Alec.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Toth; his adored son, Keith Toth; a very special grand daughter, Taylor; and a devoted sister, Carol Lowe. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and friends.

Joe was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He retired from United Telephone System with 38 years of service with honorable recognitions. He was a United States Army veteran with honors for National Defense Medal; Army of Occupation Medal (Germany); and a Good Conduct Medal. He was a 32nd degree Mason in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The funeral service for Mr. Toth will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Garland officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: Clyde Ayers, Dallas Hensley, Mark Tester, Brad Teague, Jamie Hughes, Keith Arnold, Zach Jordan, and Matt Arrwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Carr, Kippy Huffine, and Charlie Martin.

The family would like to thank Lakebridge Healthcare staff for their care for the past four years and to the many friends that came to know him. A special thank you to Rev. Michael Garland for visiting Joe at the nursing home and for conducting the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Toth family. (423) 928-6111.