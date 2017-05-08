Douglas W. Honeycutt

He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Claude Honeycutt and Mildred Honeycutt of Jonesborough. Douglas was a painter and had worked for Quint-C Pallets for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping and spending time with his family, friends and his pets. Douglas was an avid NASCAR fan, especially a fan of Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Lyola Honeycutt.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred Kinley Honeycutt; two sisters, Vivian Devoti and husband, Frankie of Telford and Sheila Crowe of Sulphur Springs; a brother, Darrell Honeycutt of Jonesborough; a nephew, Billy Crowe and a niece, Lyndsey Honeycutt both of Jonesborough; a special friend, Glenda Honeycutt of Jonesborough; also several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service for Douglas will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

423-928-2245