Carl W. Ferguson

He was a native of Washington County and son of the late Cecil and Bertha Staten Ferguson.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Ferguson, Jr.

He was a member of King Springs Baptist Church and also served as a Deacon.

Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Those left to cherish Carl’s memory include his loving wife of fifty four years, Betty Maupin Ferguson, sons: Bobby Ferguson and his wife Debbie, Johnny Ferguson and his wife B.J.; grandchildren: Jessica and Daniel Russell, Matthew Shorter, Nicholas and Stephanie Ferguson, Justin and Paige Ferguson, and Elijah Ferguson; great-grandchildren: Madison and Kailee Russell, Kynlee Ferguson, Anna, Madilynn and Nick Ferguson, Jr.; sister, Betty Boyd and her husband Jim, brothers, Clarence and Ronnie Ferguson, several nieces nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, May, 10, 2017 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Carl’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Jerry Cornett officiating. A Graveside and Committal service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Carl’s brothers-in-law will serve as honorary pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Carl’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the medical staff at the V.A. Medical Center and also the Johnson City Medical Center Staff especially the 5400 nursing staff.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171 is honored to serve the Ferguson family.