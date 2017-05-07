A native of Roan Mountain, he was a son of the late Thomas Lawson and Helen Julian Kerley. Mr. Kerley retired from the Roan Mountain State Park. He was a member of Magill Memorial Presbyterian Church of Roan Mountain where he had served in the past as an Elder. He was also a member of the Roan Mountain Citizens Club. He loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, hunting and his friends and family. Mr. Kerley was a U.S. Navy veteran having served in World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Ruth Harrell Kerley; a daughter, Judy Kerley; a brother, Bob Kerley and a sister, Betty Kerley Higgins. Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Jo Buchanan and her husband Jim, Roan Mountain; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawson Julian Kerley and his wife Clarene, Elizabethton and Harry Kerley and his wife Josephine, Mountain City and special friends, Mary Odom, Jean Bayne, Phyllis Whitehead and Margaret Stanley. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Bill Kerley will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, May 7, 2017 in the Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain with Bill’s dear friend and Pastor, Rev. Dr. Martin Christian officiating. Prayer will be given by Rev. Travis Tyler. Music will be under the direction of Mrs. Debbie Gouge and Abounding Grace.

The family will receive friends at the Rhododendron Chapel from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Sunday prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Harrell-Kerley Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Steve Kerley, Scott Davis, Charlie Bowman, Tom Kerley, Don Kerley, David Arnold, Donald Greet and Brad Higgins. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Markland, Fred Fields, Conley Shell, Beryl Norris, Randy English, Delaney Berry, Millard King, Gene Mosley, Butch Baumgardner, Thomas Odom, Tom Laws, John Garland, Charlie Arnett, Lynn Ellis, Dr. Robert Walter, Dr. Shobha Hiremagalur, Richard Grindstaff, members of Magill Memorial Presbyterian Church, neighbors and residents and staff of the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Kerley during his illness.

Those who prefer memorial in lieu of flowers may make donations to Magill Memorial Presbyterian Church, 296 Highway 143, Roan Mountain, TN 37687. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy, Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain is serving the Kerley family. Office: (423) 543-5544.