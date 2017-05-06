Patricia was born on November 10, 1963 in Tazewell County, Virginia to the late Harold and Doris Arlene Webb Rose from Richlands, Virginia. She had resided in Johnson City, Tennessee for the past ten years. Patricia was loved by so many; and she will very much remembered by all of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Rose; and her brother: Larry Allen Rose.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include: Sons: Travis A. Rose and wife, Diana of Johnson City, Tennessee and David Lynn Nichols and wife, Shannah of Johnson City, Tennessee; Soulmate and dear friend, Irene Moore of Johnson City, Tennessee; Brothers:

David Rose of Bland County, Virginia and Rick Rose of Fork Ridge, Virginia; Step Grandchildren that she adored: Kandace Wilhoit of Johnson City, TN and David Allen Wilhoit, Jr. of Greeneville, TN. Also surviving are many friends, brothers and sisters in heart.

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Rose Osborne were conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with Brother Eddie Hess officiating. Interment followed at the Davis Family Cemetery on Davis Mountain near Shortt Gap, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Gump Pavilion at Rotary Park in Johnson City, TN. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at http://www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com .