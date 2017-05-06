Mrs. Paula Ruth Bennett

Mrs. Bennett was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Susong Rupe. She was also preceded in death by a son Gary Lynn Bennett and a brother Roy Lee Rupe.

Mrs. Bennett was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, she attended the Connoisseurs Sunday School Class, she was leader of the Meals Ministry in the early years of the church and a member of the choir. Mrs. Bennett was also a Girl Scout leader for 50 years.

Survivors include her husband Billy Bennett, son Jeffrey Bennett, Potomac Falls, VA, two daughters Janet Hatfield and husband Mark, Johnson City, and Sherry Goudas and husband Vasilis, Athens, Greece; grandchildren, Chance Hatfield, Briana Bennett, Paisley Hatfield, Trinity Hatfield, Harry Goudas, and Calypso Goudas; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special Thank You to Marlene Gillette, Amedisys Hospice, and Washington County EMS for their loving care.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bennett will be Sunday May 7, 2017 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Moore officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 -7:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Monday May 8, 2017 11:00am at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Her Friends will be pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

