Mary Jane Bradley Mauk

Mary was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Worley Oscar “W.O.” and Millie Alice Robinette Bradley. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mauk is preceded in death by her husband, Earl “Pete” Mauk, brothers Arthur and Richard Bradley, sisters Edith Garland, Bea Miller and Peggy Jo Mashburn.

Mary Jane Mauk has left behind to cherish her memory: Daughters: Debbie Mauk Adcock of Erwin, Kathy Lance and husband, Fred of Johnson City; Son: Sam Mauk and wife, Linda of Erwin; Grandchildren: Emily Goepel and husband Jason, of Johnson City; Chelsey Lance, of Johnson City; Sarah Doane and husband Jeff, of Piney Flats; Trevor Adcock, of Erwin; Ashley Adcock, of Erwin; Great-grandchildren: Reid Doane, of Piney Flats; Sister-in-law: Jean Mauk, of Erwin; Several nieces, nephews and cousins; Special friend, whom she considered family: Alan Geer.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Unicoi County Memorial Hospital’s Long Term Care and Mountain States Hospice for the loving care received.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary Jane Mauk in a funeral service to be held Monday, May 8, 2017, at 7:00 PM, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Brother Rick Babin will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Monday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM for the service.

The family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name be made to Ninth Street Baptist Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650, or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mary Jane Mauk through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.