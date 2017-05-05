Maxine Johnson Jones Rathbone

She was a daughter of the late DeWitt Talmadge Johnson and Madge Wilson Johnson. In addition to her parents, she wa s preceded in death by her first husband, Richard "Dick" Jones and three sisters: Mildred Geouge, Wilma Rose Buchanan and Donna Mae Jones. She was a 1946 graduate of Unicoi County High School. Mrs. Rathbone served as Unicoi County Librarian for nineteen years.

She was an active member of Roan Mountain Baptist Church, Bakersville, for the past twenty-eight years. She was a former member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, Erwin, where she had been a Sunday School teacher, Girls' Auxiliary leader and church librarian. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. She was an active member of Mitchell County Senior Center.

She is survived by her second husband of twenty-eight years, Orlie Rathbone, Bakersville. Her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Ed Manfull, her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Vickie Jones. Her step-daughters: Cindy Burleson and husband, Ronald and Michelle Carroll and husband, Joseph. Grandchildren: Amy Tapp and husband, Tim, Jonathan Manfull and wife, Amber, Alma Lee Shumate and husband, Jared and Alanna Jones and fiance, Justin Houston. Step-grandchildren: Beth Allen and husband, David, Jacob and Mikayla Carroll. Great grandchildren: Carrie Tapp and fiance, Tyler Williams, John Tapp, Olivia, Ella and William Manfull, Emma and Abbie Shumate. Special nephew and niece, Stephen Jones and wife Becky and Susan McInturff and husband Kevin, along with several other special nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 8th at Roan Mountain Baptist Church, Bakersville. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Fowler officiating. Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 9th at Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin. Those attending the graveside need to meet at Robert Ledford Funeral Home between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roan Mountain Baptist Church, 37 Sandy Branch Road, Bakersville, NC 28705. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Rathbone family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Rathbone family. (423) 743-1380.