Gregory Lynn Moffitt

He was the son of Arnold Moffitt and Norma Moffitt Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Moffitt and his grandparents, Jay and Frances Moffitt, Robert Bascom and Edith Gouge. He is survived by his sons, John Dalton Jay Moffitt and Stephen Austin Jay Moffitt, both of Unicoi; his mother, Norma Moffitt Hill (and Henry “POPS”) Hill; his brother, Rickey Lynn Moffitt (and wife, Cynthia) of Jonesborough; and his uncle, Robert “Bob” Gouge – thank you for your help with Greg during his illness. Greg enjoyed working on hot rods, riding his motorcycles, being in the outdoors, and being around family. It was Greg’s wish to be cremated and his cremated remains buried at Frances Cemetery, Bakersville, NC.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., #3, Jonesborough, TN, 37659, (423) 547-0379, www.mtnempirecbs.com