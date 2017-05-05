A native of Abingdon, VA, David was a son of the late Clayton and Vivian Winters. He was a member of Erwin Church of Christ. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved music, fishing and NASCAR. He enjoyed watching NASCAR with friends and playing music for his family and anyone else who would listen or play with him. In addition to his family, David is preceded in death by one sister Sandra Williams.

David Winters has left behind to cherish his memory:

Wife of 31 years: Janice “Red” Winters; Son: Casey Winters and wife Breanne; Daughter: Mercedes Winters; Grandchildren: Jackson Winters; Riley Winters; Sister: Evelyn Welch and husband David; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of David Winters in a memorial service to be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Erwin Church of Christ. Minister Jeff Winters and Minister Tim Hall will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support will begin at 12:00 PM and will continue until service time on Saturday.

The family would like to offer special thanks to David’s special friends Jon Randolf and Ronnie Shelton, who he could always depend on.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of David Winters through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.