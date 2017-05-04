Wayne Fender

Mr. Fender was a native of Yancey, N.C., son of the late Ray and Foy Fender. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Miller.

Mr. Fender was a retired farmer and factory worker at Magnavox and Harris-Tarkett.

He was a loving father and grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Jo Ann Fender of Fayetteville, N.C., Doris Osborne of Greeneville, TN, Darrell Fender of Jonesborough; brothers, Maynard Fender of Chuckey, Harold Fender of Jonesborough, and Carroll Fender of Jonesborough; sister, Louise Higgins of Burnsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Amanda Osborne of Johnson City, Diona Fender of Shelby, N.C., Matthew Fender of Jonesborough, Wayne Osborne and wife Haven of Stoney Creek, Dylan Fender and wife Jamie of Elizabethton; special great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends Sunday May 7, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the Fender family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Service 423-753-3821