Mr. Tommy Decker

Mr. Decker was a native of Washington County, the son of the late William Carson Decker and Vera Lee Jenkins Decker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jean Britt Decker and two brothers Eural Decker and Richard C. Decker.

He was retired from the Johnson City Transit System and had worked previously at Sevier’s Bakery and he also retired from Sperry Univac. Mr. Decker was a lifetime member of Rhea Lodge #47 in Jonesborough.

Mr. Decker was a pilot. He loved to fly, he loved the mountains, he loved camping, and he loved to work in his garden. He treasured his grandchildren and his great grandson.

He was a member of Sevier’s United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Pam Trollinger (Bill), Sandy Decker, Sheri Lunceford (Joe Jr.), one son Randy Decker (Tracy), two Granddaughters, Krissi Lunceford, and Deania Caldwell, one Grandson, Thomas Todd Decker, one Great Grandson, Kaden Caldwell, one sister Betty Jane Ferguson, and one brother Gail “Micky” Decker, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Decker will be Sunday, May 6, 2017 at 2 pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryant Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 pm Sunday Prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sevier’s Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Life Care of Gray for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Sevier’s Cemetery Fund, 953 Hwy 107, Jonesborough, Tn. 37659, or St. Jude Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105

