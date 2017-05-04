Mary Tucker Harshbarger

Mary was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Johnna Harshbarger of Gray, Jason Harshbarger of Gray; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Harshbarger Bawgus and Chris Bawgus of Gray, Teresa and Carrol Tipton of Gray; brothers, Dean Tucker, Warren Tucker, Jr., Bobby Lee Tucker, Eddie Tucker, Steve Tucker; grandchildren, Payton, Patrick and Preston Tucker, Emma and Hannah Bawgus, Matthew Tipton and Darius Burgess; special friend, Omega Peterson; beloved dog, Bugger.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Jackie Bradley officiating. Graveside will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Gray Funeral Home