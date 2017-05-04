Lorraine was a hard-working homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of her rose garden, her vegetable garden, and tending to her fruit trees. She also enjoyed canning her vegetables and fruits, making homemade ice cream and family picnics.

Those left to cherish her memory include two brothers, Luther Sorrell, of Hendersonville, NC and Lewis Sorrell, of Sun City, CA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A committal service to honor the life of Lorraine Sorrell Baker will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2017 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with a eulogy provided by Luther McKeehan. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Interment will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those who wish to sign the register book, may stop by Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at any time

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Staff of Cornerstone Village, who gave her such exceptional and special care.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 205 Hunter Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Baker family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.