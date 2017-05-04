Lillie M. Brown
Lillie M. Brown age 79 of Farragut, passed away Wednesday, May3, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center. Lillie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a longtime active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority serving her community. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Johnny M. Brown; siblings; Frances, Dink, Bill, Ken and David. She is survived by her children: Jonathan Brown, Tim Brown, Greg Brown and Kim Brooks; grandchildren: Mitch Brown, Stephen Brown, Jonathan Brown, Jennifer Brown, Corinne Brown, Jessica Nicholl, Deborah Brown, and Anna Brown; sister, Linda; brothers, Jay and Butch; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8th at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike in Knoxville for graveside services.
