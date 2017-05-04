Jay Lee Webb

After his service in the navy, he worked in Dayton, OH returning to Johnson City to work at the Veteran’s Administration, (VA), where he met Joan Campbell, his wife of over sixty-two years. While at the VA, he completed his business degree from Steed College. At the time of his retirement he was the Chief Purchasing and Contracting Agent at the VA.

He was a member of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church where he had previously served in various positions including Chairman of the Administrative Board for several terms, of the Finance Committee, and the Parsonage Committee and was a Co-founder of the Open Door Sunday School Class.

He enjoyed his farm, his friends at Mountain View Apartments, CIRCLE-4 Square Dance Club, church and many neighbors. He especially loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, Junior and sister Beatrice Webb Hughes.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Campbell Webb, of Johnson City, TN; son, Jon M. Webb of Blountville, TN; daughter Jayne Webb Lettich (Tony) of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren Daniel Webb (Brittney), Sarah Webb Conkle (Josh), Jay and Richard Lettich and great grandchildren Cora and Nolan Conkle and Boone Webb. Additionally, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Janey Diehl and a niece and nephews.

The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the staff of the NHC Facility for the love and care shown to all of us during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to the Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City or the Jonesborough United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 5th at 11:00am at the Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN. The procession will depart Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 10:45am. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Webb family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and cremation Services 423-753-3821