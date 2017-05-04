Irene Gracey

Irene was a nurse in her early career and pursed her love of antiques as a dealer for many years. During these years, she made many life- long friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Morristown.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Bob Gracey; her sisters: Jo McDonald and Esther Blake; parents: Vera Davis Blake and Ralph Blake.

Irene leaves her daughters: Patty Gracey and Barbara Gracey (Richard Miller); her siblings: Thelma Cummings, John Blake, Vera Blake, Phyllis Christian, Mary Jane Blake and Delbert Blake.

Her family will receive friends, Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 PM.

Patty and Barbara wish to thank their family and friends for all of their support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CEASE.

Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY