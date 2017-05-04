logo

Annie Mae Rice Edwards

JOHNSON CITY - Annie Mae Rice Edwards, age 88, 1304 Clearview Drive, Johnson City, passed away on Wedne sday, May 3, 2017, at her residence. She lived most of her life in the Coffee Ridge Community before moving to Johnson City in 1980. Mrs. Edwards was a daughter of the late Neal and Lizzie Rigsby Rice. She was employed by the former Morrill Electric for ten years and retired from Appalachian Christian Village where she worked as a Housekeeper. Mrs. Edwards was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Reuben Edwards on March 30, 2004; two brothers: Floyd and Claude Rice; one sister, Gladys Metcalf.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Charles R. Edwards of Unicoi; one daughter, Reba Riddle and husband, Ernest of Erwin; one granddaughter, Tammy Spears and husband, Joey of Johnson City; three great grandchildren: Sabrina Dykes, David Austin Dykes and Holly Spears; brother-in-law, Dorsey Edwards and wife, Linda of Erwin; sister-in-laws, Juanita Rice of Harrisonburg, VA, Janie Franklin of Marshall, NC, Arnette Bennett and husband, Hoyt of Burnsville, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Brad Willis, Reverend Ron Fender and Reverend Paul Crowe will officiate at the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by The Quillen Family Quartet, Dorsey Edwards and Sue Story. Interment will follow in the Patty Edwards Cemetery, Coffee Ridge Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Edwards family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com. 

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Edwards family.