Annie Mae Rice Edwards

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Charles R. Edwards of Unicoi; one daughter, Reba Riddle and husband, Ernest of Erwin; one granddaughter, Tammy Spears and husband, Joey of Johnson City; three great grandchildren: Sabrina Dykes, David Austin Dykes and Holly Spears; brother-in-law, Dorsey Edwards and wife, Linda of Erwin; sister-in-laws, Juanita Rice of Harrisonburg, VA, Janie Franklin of Marshall, NC, Arnette Bennett and husband, Hoyt of Burnsville, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Brad Willis, Reverend Ron Fender and Reverend Paul Crowe will officiate at the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by The Quillen Family Quartet, Dorsey Edwards and Sue Story. Interment will follow in the Patty Edwards Cemetery, Coffee Ridge Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

