Virginia M Dougan

Everyone who came in contact with her, stranger or friend, left with a feeling of kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dougan in 2008.

Survivors include one sister of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister-in-law Sis McCormick of Atlanta, GA; one son Gary Comer and his wife Cindy of Florence, KY; one daughter Sandra Hensley and her husband Beebe; 5 stepsons Dan, Randy, Tom, Mike and Tim; three grandchildren Noel, Cristal and Jerid; 8 great grandchildren Abby, Kori, Jacob, Bryan, Devin, Canten, Koben and Morgan.

She is also survived by many who adopted her as their family.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Dougan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Service 423-753-3821