SFC Roy Lee Munday Jr, USA Retired

Mr. Munday was a Carter County native and the son of the late Roy Lee and Lenos Verna Harman Munday Sr. He was also preceded in death by a son Russell Dean Munday, one brother and four sisters.

SFC Munday Jr. proudly served his country twenty-five years and for fifteen years at the VA. His family was also very proud of His Service.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years Margaret Waters Munday, children, Karen Musselman (Russell), Donna Doty (David), Len Webb (Chris), Marcey Munday, Scott Munday (April), Katie Richardson (Blake); sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; one sister, Joan Meroney (Frank); special friends Charlene Richer, and Johnny and Jean Ayers, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Christine Craft, the Staff at the VA, and Caris Hospice, for their loving care of Roy.

Funeral services will be Thursday May 4, 2017 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Darren Shelton officiating, the family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 prior to the service.

Graveside services will be Friday May 5, 2017 10:45 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Scott Munday, Russell Musselman, David Doty, Chris Webb, Blake Richardson, Devin Lingerfelt, Justin Wever, and Mathew Richardson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sherry Tayor, Steve Anderson, Herman Cox, and Johnny Ayers.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Dillow-Taylor Funeral to help with funeral expenses.

