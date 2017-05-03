A native of Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late James Blaine and Roxie Ellen “Potter” Morgan.

Mrs. Saylor was a homemaker and member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church. She was beloved by all her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ray Saylor, Sr; a son, Joe Ray Saylor, Jr; five brothers, Robert Morgan, Jim Morgan, Ken Morgan, Lee Morgan, Tyrone Morgan; and four sisters, Savannah LeClerc, Ruby Workman, Rosa Morgan, and Kathleen Whitson.

Survivors include two children, Sharon Pilkton and Kathi Couch; her grandchildren, Apryl Potter and husband Lynn, Shawna Pilkton, Ethan Couch and wife Kayla; her great-grandchildren Dakota Potter, Cheyenne Potter, McKenna Potter, Roman Couch, Tara Potter, Luke Carter; her great-great grandchild Abel Potter; several nieces and nephews; her special friends Ruth Hopkins, Helen Geneva Estep, Essie Presnell; and her constant companion, Sha Sha.

Funeral services for Ruth Ellen “Ruthie” Saylor will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Greer officiating and assisted by Pastors Richard Kelly and Tony Birchfield. Burial will follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Saylor family. 928-6111