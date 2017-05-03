Mrs. Edith F. “Granny” Townsend

Mrs. Townsend was born in Greene County, daughter of the late Pola and Rozella Pleasant Harmon. In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her husband, Bynum Townsend; son, Herbert Townsend; brothers Arthur Harmon, James Harmon, and Earl Harmon; stepson, Edgar Townsend, and stepdaughters, Florence Phillips and Frances Presnell.

Mrs. Townsend was a homemaker. She was a member of New Victory Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Nancy Watts (Jim), Jonesborough, Margaret Carmona (Andy), Unicoi, and Connie Saldana (Jesus), Unicoi; sons, Kenneth Townsend (Nora), Johnson City, David Townsend, Jonesborough, Howard “Peanut” Townsend (Sherry), Kingsport, Dennis Townsend (Elaine), Knoxville, and Larry Townsend, Jonesborough; 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Townsend will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Reverend Allen Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow at New Victory Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will also receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Connie Saldana, 2233 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin.

The family extends special thanks to Caris Hospice and Four Oaks Health Care for the loving care given to Mrs. Townsend.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821