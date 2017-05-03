Mr. Ernest “Bud” Vest, Jr.

Ernest was born on May 22, 1948 in Watauga, Tennessee . The son of, Ernest Raymond Vest Sr and Maude Potter Vest

Ernest will be loved and missed by surviving Son, Ken Vest; Daughters, Wanda Carver and Jennifer Whetzel; Daughter-in-law, Sue Vest; Brother, Eddie Roger Vest; and Nieces, Sheila Houk and Rebecca Vest; Grandsons, Adam and William Vest; Great Nieces Breanna, Summer. He is predeceased by his Father, Ernest. Mother, Maude. Sister, Wanda Sue Vanover and Wife, Linda “Lou” Rose

At Ernest’s request, no services will be held. Condolences or donations for final expenses may be sent to https://www.alittlehelp.com/ernest-vest or 2709 S. Roan #2 Johnson City Tn 37601