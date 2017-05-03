Col. Larry G. Maden, M.D., USAF, Retired

He was a colonel and doctor in the United States Air Force, and a graduate of University of Tennessee- Knoxville and U.T. College of Medicine. Dr. Maden loved flying planes, photography, hiking, and cheering on the U.T. Vols.

He was preceded in death by parents, William Maden and Blanche Kitzmiller Maden; brother, Johnny Maden; and beloved dog, Frank. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joshua L. and Leslie A. Maden; daughter, Shawn Maden; grandchildren, Sierra English and Seth MacFiona; great-grandchild, Aiden Wrather; sister, Donna Walker; sister-in-law, Connie Maden; girlfriend, Laurie Birt; and many other family members.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday May 6, 2017, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will be private.

