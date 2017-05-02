Triston Edward Smith

A native of Johnson City, he is the son of Charles “Eddie” Smith, Jr. and Cynthia “Cindy” (Taylor) Smith. He is preceded in death by grandfather, Charles E. Smith, Sr., and great-grandmothers, Lois Whitaker, and Gladys Taylor.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, May 4, 2017, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Triston’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, www.stjude.org, or Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604, 423-975-5437, www.rmhsa.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Smith family.