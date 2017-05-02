Shirley Rector Chase

She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Jonesborough Senior Citizens.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Milburn and Margaret Rector. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James “Bill” Rector, sisters, Helen Lemons and Mamie Rector, a son, Timothy Bruce Chase.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 12:00PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 687 Pleasant Grove Road, Limestone, TN. with Rev. Gregg Davis officiating.

