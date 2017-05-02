Sharon Kay Estep

Mrs. Estep attended Antioch Baptist Church and loved all of her family and friends. Everyone whom she met loved her because of her kind heart. She would always look on the bright side of every situation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Estep; sons, Eric Betts and his spouse, Jennifer Shivery, Sam Estep and wife, June, and Roger Estep, Jr,; daughters, Amber Stitt and husband, Adam, Wendy W. Clemons and husband, Chris; brother, Jerry Miller and wife Teresa; sisters, Carol Causey and husband, James, and Kim Julian; grandchildren, Erika Betts, Tyra and Tyra Marie Clemons, Tre Clemons, Brooklyn, Mason, Lexi, and Bryce Estep, Keylan Banard, Madison Smith, Austin, Brett, Cameron, and Daneria Estep, Travis Tackett, and Charles Benford; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church, Johnson City with Rev. Pete Tackett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the service hour.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City. Those desiring to attend are asked to meet at the Antioch Baptist Church by 9:15 A.M. to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Special thanks to the Antioch Baptist Church and immediate family and friends for their tremendous encouragement and support during the previous weeks.

To leave an online message for the Estep family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Estep family.