Sara was a member of Redeeming Grace Free Will Baptist Church. She had worked at the former Industrial Garment/ Red Cap, and Clinchfield Drug. She loved to fish.

Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bowman in 2010.

Sara J. Bowman has left behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Andy Valdes of Erwin, David Bowman of Erwin, Brad Bowman of Kingsport, Daughters: Bonita Valdes of Elizabethton, Wendy Bowman of Erwin, 11 Grandchildren and several Great grandchildren.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Sara J. Bowman in a memorial service to be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Redeeming Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Erwin. Reverend Willie Morrow will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until service time on Saturday at Redeeming Grace Free Will Baptist Church.

