Ronnie W. Valentine

Survivors include a son: Wayne Valentine, Jr. of Chuckey; two daughters: Melinda Valentine of Chuckey, Sherry Wiseman and husband, Andy, of Jonesborough; a grandson: Justin Valentine of Chuckey; a special “granddaughter”: Kayla Duncan of Greeneville; a brother: James Valentine II and wife, Sherry; three sisters: Bonnie Jackson and husband, Bob, Carolyn Kwansnicki and Alvin Burgess, all of Millville, NJ, June Janecki and David McCrimmon, of Vass, NC; several nieces and nephews; special friend of the family: Bill Chandler with Choices Program.

He was the son of the late James and Rosetta Valentine and was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Etta Duncan and Martha Chapell; a brother, Ludie Valentine.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 6 pm following visitation in the funeral home chapel.

Rev. Tim Broyles will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Liberty Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Valentine family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.