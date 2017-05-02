Mrs. Highsmith was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Spiro.

In her free time she enjoyed gardening, traveling with her sister Judy, and sharing her canned goods with friends and neighbors. She loved her longtime neighbors, but more than anything she loved being with her family, most of all her beloved grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Highsmith was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Charles Highsmith; and her special friend, Phyllis Sell.

Survivors include: one brother, Jimmy Spiro; two sisters, Judy Childers and Diane Spiro; one sister-in-law, Betty Simms and her husband Gary; one son, Malcolm Highsmith and his wife Denise; one daughter, Sherri Linville and her husband David; three grandchildren, Alexander, Owen, and Erin; and a special friend, Keith Bailey.

The family of Mrs. Barbara Highsmith will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM Thursday, May 4, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 3 PM Thursday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd # 102, Johnson City, TN 37601, or Special Olympics (in honor of her special grandson Alexander), 1133 19th St. NW 12th floor, Washington D.C. 20036-3604

Memories and condolences may be sent to Highsmith family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Highsmith family. (423) 282-1521