He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County. Joe was a former employee of AB Plastics. He was of the Baptist faith. Joe was prece ded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ina Tipton on December 28, 2016.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his parents, Ray and Polly Tipton Woodward, Erwin; maternal grandfather, Hoy Tipton, Flag Pond; one brother, Ashley Ray Woodward and wife, Christie, Erwin; very special niece and nephew, Abigail Grace Woodward, Carson Wyatt Woodward; three step-nieces: Cheyenne Simerly, Miley Hopson and Kianna Hopson.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble by 9:30 A.M. Friday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.

