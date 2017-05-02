Eva Pearl Stoots Carey

She was born on November 20, 1929, in Carson Creek, Washington County, Tennessee. She married William David Carey on November 19, 1949 and had three daughters with him. She held a Licensed Practical Nursing degree and used that knowledge in work at the Johnson City Hospital. She also used it and her sense of compassion to help people who were unfortunate enough to have accidents near her home in Springfield.

As a child, she was an active participant in both the Presbyterian and Baptist churches near her home. As an adult, she was a member of the Saint John’s Methodist Church in Springfield.

She is survived by her three daughters and their partners, Cynthia and Keith McDaniel, Pam Boaz, Vickie Carey and Gary Holland as well as seven grandchildren; one younger brother, James Stoots of Johnson City; and many nieces and nephews..

Donations to the American Heart Association are welcomed in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be held at the Alexandria Bahá'í Center, 5400 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, Virginia, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017.