Dorothy Louise Reed Potter

Dorothy was born on November 4, 1935, in Doeville, TN to the late Joe and Grace Isaacs Reed. She was married to the late Carl “Todd” Potter and had lived in Siam most of her life. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her two sons Lynn Potter and Danny Joe Potter, and brother, Lester Reed.

Dorothy was a member of Hampton Christian Church and enjoyed going to church and all of her friends there. Dorothy loved to cook and can in the summer, all of her friends and family loved to come to her house and share her bountiful table and love. Her favorite past-time and the love of her life was “taking care of children” and everyone who knew her also knew her “semi-adopted” children. Some of these children became her own, sometimes not even wanting to go home with their Mom and Dad, because Dorothy and Todd were “Second” parents to them. All of these children and their parents are so thankful for the love and care that Dorothy gave to all of them and will miss her always.

Those left to cherish her memory are: Penny Potter-Winzer, Daughter-in-law and her children Uli Potter-Winzer and Lars Potter-Winzer, Hammond, Wisconsin; June Potter, Daughter-in-law, Hillard, Florida and her children, Courtney Rider and Lance Rider; Brothers: Bill Reed, Texas and Johnny Reed and wife Dean, North Carolina; Sister, Margie Hass, and her daughter Sharon Hass, Elizabethton, Sisters-in-law, Helen Cates, Hampton and Phyllis Reed, Jonesborough, Nephew, Phillip Nave and wife Judy. Her “special” Children: James Loveland & wife Audrey, and Amber Loveland, Johnson City and Barry Lovelace & wife Tracie, Jamie Lovelace & wife Jo, and Bonnie (Lovelace) White & husband Jeff, all of Elizabethton.

There are so many other people who loved Dorothy just to name a few: Mary Walker, Shirley Oliver, Kathy Loveland, Susan Whitehead, Jane(Lovelace) Duvall and husband Archie, Pastor Dwayne Calhoun, all of her friends at Hampton Christian Church, and the list could go on and on for Dorothy never met a stranger.

There will be a Service to Celebrate the Life of Dorothy Potter at Hampton Christian Church, 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017 with Pastor Dwayne Calhoun officiating. Music: Jane Duvall, Bonnie White, Katie White and Jessica Lovelace will sing and lead the congregation in Dorothy’s Favorite Hymn “Amazing Grace”. Visitation will be from 6 to the beginning of the service. Condolences may be made to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Potter family.