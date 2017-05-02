Billie Ruth Wortham

She was born in Blount County, AL to the late Huey and Myrtie Standridge. Along with her husband, Ellis, Billie raised her two sons in Birmingham, AL. The family has since resided in East TN for the past 47 years.

Billie was a devout Christian and member of Pinecrest Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Wortham; son, Bobby Wayne Wortham; and granddaughter, Betsy Wortham.

She is survived by her son, Roger Wortham and his wife, Kathy; two grandchildren, Wesley and Amy; one step-granddaughter, Kelsey; one brother, Dan Standridge and his wife, Becky; one sister, Annie Burks; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Billie Wortham will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Randy Carrier and Pastor Randle Johnson officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Thursday to go in procession to Washington County Memory Gardens for 11:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pinecrest Christian Church, 124 Woodland Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Billie’s church family and neighbors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Wortham family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Wortham family. (423) 282-1521