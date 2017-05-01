JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Linda Juanita Booker Collins went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 29, 2017, at her residence, in Johnson City.

Ms. Collins was a native of Elizabethton and the daughter of the late Louise Moffitt, of Elizabethton, and the late Clyde Booker, of Atlanta, GA.

She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended East Tennessee State University and Wildwood College in Wildwood, GA.

Ms. Collins was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Johnson City since the age of seven. She also attended Eternal Life Church in Johnson City. She loved the Lord and enjoyed singing solos and singing with groups in church. She also liked singing with the River Choir. Ms. Collins enjoyed reading, gardening, letter writing and helping others.

She worked for many years for East Tennessee State University in their food service.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: two daughters, Melinda Michelle Collins, of Erwin, and Crystal Collins, of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Brittany Collins, of Johnson City, Zachary, Keyonna and Makayla Collins all of Erwin; and one great-grandchild, Taniah Castillo Hernandez, of Johnson City; four sisters, Mrs. Angela Jones, Dr. Janice Brice Miller, Ms. Jena Booker, all of Elizabethton, and Mrs. Faye Moffitt-Smith and her husband John Smith, of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Linda Collins will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Seventh Day Adventist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Rob Lechner officiating. Pallbearers will be: Rafael Castillo Hernandez, Zack Collins, John Smith, Matthew Collins, Daniel Kiko, Charlie Barnett and Daniel Hyatt. Family and friends will go in procession immediately following the funeral to Happy Valley Memorial Park for 1:00 PM graveside services.

