She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Roby Hardin and Nancy Tolley Brummett. Mrs. Bales was a homemaker. She was of the protestant faith. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bales in 1987; four brothers: Ernest Hardin, Robert Hardin, Bill Brummett and Wayne Brummett; one sister, Virgie McLaughlin.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, three brothers: Paul Brummett, Cleveland, OH, Ted Brummett and wife, Jean, Akron, OH, Raymond Brummett and wife, Clara, Unicoi; two sisters: Helen Alford, Johnson City, June Powers and husband, Page, Unicoi; sister-in-law, Wanda Brummett, Unicoi; lots of nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly; friends and caregivers, Dean and Shannon Cooper and family.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Tolley-Cornett Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dean Cooper, Clinton Cooper, Chris Cooper, Matthew Hale, Dakota Davis and Shane McIntosh.

