Herman C. “Cody” Cody

“A man with a gentle heart and had a smile for everyone.” A native of Robbinsville, North Carolina, he was one of 17 children born to the late William Robert and Rachel Vandora Greene Cody. Herman was a former pastor and was of the Baptist Faith. He had lived in Elizabethton for several years. He worked at North American Rayon Corporation for 33 years and American Water Heater for 15 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings: Claude and Richard Cody, Nola Mauney, Frankie Barmes and Jessie Cable.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years: Neva Sheffield Cody. Two Daughters: Tammy Cody Keller and husband Hugh, Limestone, Kim Depew and husband David, Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren: Stacy Rounds, Sabrina Kahn, Amber Estep and Ashley Depew. Four Great Grandchildren. A special adopted daughter: Amanda Cornine and husband Justin, New Orleans, La... His Siblings: His twin brother: Thurman Cody, Gastonia, North Carolina, Jack Cody, Johnny Cody, Olean Brown, Loyd Cody, Hardie Cody, Velvie Knight, and Floyd Cody all of Robbinsville, North Carolina, Eddie Cody, Bryson City, North Carolina, Wanda Moore, Atlanta, Ga., and Brenda Brown, Marietta, Georgia. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Harold McNabb officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday will be: Mike Sheffield, Jack Sheffield, Cade Sheffield, Seth Bible, Mike Honeycutt, Dave Depew and Hugh Keller. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Employees of American Water Heater, Joe Sheffield, Brownie Sheffield. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery.

