Dovie Crawford Peeks Nelson

She was a homemaker and farmer.

Mrs. Nelson was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter and her fiancé: Betsy Baines and Tim Chaffin; grandchildren: a special granddaughter, Heather Finkle, Tanya Peeks, Marc Anthony Peeks, Jason Peeks, Justin Peeks; step-children: Betty, Tony, Mike, and Rita Nelson; two sisters: Mary Harrell and Janice Cox; three brothers: Don, Jerry, and Junior Crawford; seven step-grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and beloved nephews; and a special friends: Adel Cloyd.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: J.D. Peeks and John Nelson; son: Ralph Peeks; parents: Thurley and Martha Crawford; sister: Clara Board; and three brothers: Herman Crawford, Newell Crawford, and Hack Crawford.

She talked to her neighbors every day. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She was known as a good hostess and cook.

The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter, Betsy Baines.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Beryl Fann officiating.

Interment will be at 1:00pm Wednesday in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 12:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marc Anthony Peeks, Justin Peeks, and Jason Peeks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.