Louis Whitehead

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Henry A. & Lucy Morton Whitehead. Louis was a 1955 graduate of Hampton High School and attended East Tennessee State College. He served in the United States Army. He was a retired Tool & Die Maker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Navel Whitehead, Two Sisters: Crystal Johnson and Hazel Malone and two infant brothers. He was a Member and Deacon of Morgan Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Dale Roberts Whitehead. Three Children: Vickie Whitehead Jenkins, Deltona, Florida, Lisa Whitehead Blackburn and husband Dana, and Greg Whitehead and wife Celena all of Hampton. Five Grandchildren: Allison and Kayla Jenkins, Stone Hutchinson, Kelli Blackburn and Louis Seth Whitehead. One Brother: Ed Whitehead and wife Shirley, Johnson City. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with his son Pastor Greg Whitehead officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the Whitehead Cemetery with Pastor Troy Davis officiating. Music will be provided by his granddaughter, Kayla Jenkins. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday will be: Willie Morgan, Mike Hill, Malone Hill, Joe Vance, Stone Hutchinson, Zane Blevins and Danny Winters. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family, friends and neighbors. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

