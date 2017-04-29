logo

no avatar

Mrs. Janie Swartz

• Today at 11:51 AM

MOSHEIM - Mrs. Janie Swartz, 91, of Mosheim, TN, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Life Care Center of Greeneville.

Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Swartz.

Survivors include: two daughters, Mrs. Sharon Schill, of Mosheim, and Mrs. Barbara Townsend, of Wappinger, NY; two sons, Ronald Swartz, of Morristown, and Richard Swartz, of Johnson City. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory: 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mrs. Janie Swartz will have a committal service 11 AM Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Swartz Family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Swartz family. (423) 282-1521