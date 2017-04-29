Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Swartz.

Survivors include: two daughters, Mrs. Sharon Schill, of Mosheim, and Mrs. Barbara Townsend, of Wappinger, NY; two sons, Ronald Swartz, of Morristown, and Richard Swartz, of Johnson City. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory: 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mrs. Janie Swartz will have a committal service 11 AM Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Swartz Family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Swartz family. (423) 282-1521