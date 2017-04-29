James C.D. Gamble, Jr.

He was born on December 18, 1944, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a member of Ft. Caroline Christian Church in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Knoxville Central High School and attended East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee.

James was preceded in death by his parents; James and Dorothy Gamble of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Anne G. Barksdale of Cumming, Georgia.

He is survived by two sisters, Jeanne Gamble Hartley (Kenneth) of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Rebekah Gamble Weldon (Ted) of Alpharetta, Georgia; three nephews and six nieces also survive as well as several cousins, including one in Piney Flats, Tennessee, two in Nashville, Tennessee, one in Henderson, Kentucky, and two in Kingsport, Tennessee.

A private inurnment service will be held in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tennessee with John Smith officiating.

The care of James C. D. Gamble and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services