Troy Donald Lewis has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife: Dolores Lewis, of Erwin; their children: David Lewis and wife Missy, of Gray; Lisa May, of Johnson City; Dawn Kilday; Mike Lewis and wife Pam, of Jonesborough; Fred Story and wife Rebecca, of Charlotte, NC; Carl Story, of Morganton, NC; Karen McKinney and husband Richard, of Erwin; Phillip Story and wife Lesa, of Hickory, NC; Brother: Larry Lewis and wife Bobbie, of Johnson City; and Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Troy Donald Lewis in a funeral service to be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 7:00 PM, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roland Whittamore will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Saturday at Valley Funeral Home. The family will attend private committal services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.

These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Troy Donald Lewis through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.