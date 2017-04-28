logo

Mrs. Jamie Swartz

MOSHEIM - Mrs. Jamie Swartz, 91, of Mosheim, TN, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 27, 2017, in the Greeneville Life Care Center.

Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her husband Ralph E. Swartz.

Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Sharon Schill of Mosheim and Mrs. Barbara Townsend of Wappinger, NY; two sons, Ronald Swartz of Morristown and Richard Swartz of Johnson City; she leaves behind to cherish her memory, 10 grandchildren, 8great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mrs. Janie Swartz will have a graveside committal service 11 AM Sunday, in the Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Swartz Family via www.morrisbaker.com. 

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Swartz family. (423) 282-1521