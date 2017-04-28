Mrs. Jamie Swartz

Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by her husband Ralph E. Swartz.

Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Sharon Schill of Mosheim and Mrs. Barbara Townsend of Wappinger, NY; two sons, Ronald Swartz of Morristown and Richard Swartz of Johnson City; she leaves behind to cherish her memory, 10 grandchildren, 8great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mrs. Janie Swartz will have a graveside committal service 11 AM Sunday, in the Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Swartz Family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Swartz family. (423) 282-1521