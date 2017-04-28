Esther Rose Fick Thomas

Survivors include her husband: Jimmie G. Thomas; Three Children: Karen Smith, David Thomas, and Terri Williams. Her Grandchildren: Melissa Tanner, Samantha Thomas, Krista Williams, Christopher Williams, Ashley Smith, Luke Thomas and Heather Smith. Her Great Grandchildren: Tanner and Diana Tanner. Her Sisters: Loraine Davis, Laura Kmock, Wilma Tiegen and Ruth Davis all of Minnesota and Pearl Rehborg of North Dakota. Her Brother: Ralph Fick, of Minnesota. Several nieces & nephews. Her special family members: Danny Williams and Eidilia Thomas.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gerald Casson officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Thomas family.