Mr. Eugene Richard “PeeWee” Arrowood

Mr. Arrowood was a native of Washington County and son of the late Burnie and Roxie Runion Arrowood. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Judy “Nette” Guthrie and a brother, James Ervin Arrowood, brother-in-law, Buck Sliger and a sister-in-law, Suzie Arrowood.

PeeWee enjoyed watching racing and going to Pioneer Market.

Mr. Arrowood was survived by one daughter, Cheri Arrowood, a grandson, Hobie Arrowood; two sisters, Burnadean Sliger, and Jessie Mae Dyer (Mickey); three brothers, Roy Arrowood (Jeanie) Marion “Gus” Arrowood (Martha) and Sammy Arrowood (Jean); and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for PeeWee will be April 29, 2017 2:00 PM at New Victory Baptist Church Pavilion with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Mr. Bud Arrowood officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Arrowood, Corky Arrowood, Midge Cloyd, Darrell Arrowrood, Tom McCurry, Robbie Dyer, Rodney Collins, Jason Collins, and Eric Collins.

Condolences may be sent to the Arrowood family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

